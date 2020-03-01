HempCoin Trading 68.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. HempCoin has a total market cap of $270,084.00 and $22.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 68.6% lower against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039746 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00071449 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000834 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,629.18 or 1.00045273 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000977 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068688 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 255,249,583 coins and its circulating supply is 255,114,433 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

