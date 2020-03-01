HEROcoin One Day Volume Tops $10,643.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $351,273.00 and $10,643.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.44 or 0.02667634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00222083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00132222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,919,186 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io.

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

