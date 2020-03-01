Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 30th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,499 shares of company stock worth $8,052,648. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded down $7.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.99. 2,033,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.69 and its 200 day moving average is $151.56. Hershey has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hershey will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.