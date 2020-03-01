Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Short Interest Down 12.7% in February

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,690,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the January 30th total of 12,250,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 39,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,303,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 342,404 shares of company stock valued at $20,407,635. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 509,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,020,000 after purchasing an additional 305,777 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 927.3% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $16,177,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 21,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.23.

NYSE:HES traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.18. 6,072,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 2.04. Hess has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

