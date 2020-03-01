HEX Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.88 Million (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. HEX has a market cap of $4.93 million and $18.88 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00039072 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00422019 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012239 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011674 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012500 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001717 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 73,875,576,198 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,491,369,710 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.win.

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

