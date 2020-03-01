Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 30th total of 3,980,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 803,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

HXL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $42,272,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,361,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Hexcel by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 395,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,159,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 36,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $64.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,818. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

