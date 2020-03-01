HiCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $34.00 (XHI)

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. One HiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and YoBit. HiCoin has a market capitalization of $376,591.00 and $34.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HiCoin has traded down 58.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HiCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HiCoin is xhicoin.com.

HiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

