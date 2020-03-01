Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last Week

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 34.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $548,298.00 and $944.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.75 or 0.02674617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00223756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00131910 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token launched on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com.

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

