Hiveterminal Token Trading Up 54.6% Over Last 7 Days (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 54.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 54.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $943.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.79 or 0.02608793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00226428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00134782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.