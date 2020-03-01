HOLD Price Hits $0.0009 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. During the last week, HOLD has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a market cap of $621,814.00 and $134.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.18 or 0.02589168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00225688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00134262 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official website for HOLD is hold.co. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.