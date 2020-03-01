HOLD Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One HOLD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. HOLD has a market cap of $621,174.00 and approximately $134.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOLD has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.89 or 0.02676879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00223822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD launched on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official website is hold.co. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ.

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

