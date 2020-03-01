Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Update

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 337,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $4,984,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.98.

HEP opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6725 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.85%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

