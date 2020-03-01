HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Short Interest Down 15.0% in February

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the January 30th total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Shares of HollyFrontier stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,501,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. HollyFrontier has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,963,082. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,202,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 18,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.