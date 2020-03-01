Holo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.09 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Holo has a market cap of $99.64 million and $7.09 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Holo token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Liqui and Hotbit. During the last week, Holo has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Holo

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 163,438,653,710 tokens. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, LATOKEN, OOOBTC, Fatbtc, WazirX, IDEX, Binance, Liqui, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

