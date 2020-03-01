Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.38.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $230,948.46. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 19,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,037,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,351 shares of company stock worth $2,113,955. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 5,553.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,008,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,889,000 after buying an additional 1,973,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hologic by 689.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,778,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $92,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,457 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,334,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $121,907,000 after purchasing an additional 847,038 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Hologic by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,445,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,481,000 after purchasing an additional 787,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in Hologic by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,498,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,432,000 after purchasing an additional 785,593 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Hologic has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.73.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.40 million. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

