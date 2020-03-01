Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on HMC. ValuEngine raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 7.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 23.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 24,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.