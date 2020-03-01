Honest Market Capitalization Hits $331,958.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Honest has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $331,958.00 and approximately $141.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.42 or 0.02673028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00223592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131359 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

