Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Boosted by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $162.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.38 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.83.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

