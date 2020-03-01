HorusPay (HORUS) Trading Down 42% Over Last Week

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. HorusPay has a market capitalization of $475,465.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $225.18 or 0.02589168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00225688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00134262 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

