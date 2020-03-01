Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Stock Holdings Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,892 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.24% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $31,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 162,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% in the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HST opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.06. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

