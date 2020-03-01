HTMLCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $30,984.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.00985337 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00039245 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00199720 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00071289 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001901 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00308288 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, C-Patex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.