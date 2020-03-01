Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 743,700 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the January 30th total of 864,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.33.

NYSE:HUBB traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,110. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.59 and a 200-day moving average of $140.49. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $113.58 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,411.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $944,547.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,962,000 after buying an additional 401,473 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,178,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,250,000 after buying an additional 131,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,669,000 after buying an additional 84,962 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,415,000 after buying an additional 64,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,985,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

