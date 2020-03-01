Humaniq (HMQ) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $895,881.00 and $70,895.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit, YoBit and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.70 or 0.02691367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00222641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00132111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq’s launch date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Mercatox, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

