Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $18.94 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,111 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 5.9% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,116.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $162.01 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $106.87 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,203.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

