Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 541.90 ($7.13).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 402 ($5.29) to GBX 398 ($5.24) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hunting to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Hunting alerts:

In related news, insider Carol Chesney bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 304 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,160 ($15,995.79).

HTG traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 318 ($4.18). 1,640,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.87 million and a P/E ratio of 13.53. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 283 ($3.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 326.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 400.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.