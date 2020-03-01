Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 872,500 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the January 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.29.

Shares of NYSE HII traded down $9.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,408. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $196.26 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.48 and a 200-day moving average of $237.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 20.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after buying an additional 272,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,373,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,486,000 after buying an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $842,837,000 after buying an additional 345,138 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,751,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,204,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

