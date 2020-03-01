Hush 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,605.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last week, Hush has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for $0.0666 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. Hush has a market cap of $565,224.00 and $1,605.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00575730 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00106848 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00116261 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002619 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002027 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001153 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 40.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,487,893 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.