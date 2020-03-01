Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

HSE stock opened at C$6.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.34. Husky Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$6.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Husky Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

