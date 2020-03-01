Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Hyatt Hotels worth $26,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on H. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $5,000,035.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 912,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,574,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 768,746 shares of company stock valued at $65,461,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $76.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.81. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $94.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

