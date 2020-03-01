Hydro (HYDRO) Market Cap Tops $6.07 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Hydro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Upbit, BitMart and BitForex. In the last week, Hydro has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $6.07 million and $802,601.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00053386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00482832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.11 or 0.06390249 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00063717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00029866 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005759 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003735 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011666 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi.

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, Bittrex, IDAX, Upbit, CoinEx, BitMart, BitForex, Mercatox and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

