Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Hits $0.0022

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, DDEX, Ethfinex and Bgogo. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $15,791.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00055382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00482254 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.54 or 0.06411037 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00064622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030241 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005757 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

HOT is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Bgogo, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

