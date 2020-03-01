Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14,256.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $14,256.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Bgogo, HADAX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00481588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.59 or 0.06332691 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00064127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029933 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005729 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011606 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Bgogo, HADAX, Ethfinex, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

