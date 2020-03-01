HyperCash (HC) Price Hits $1.51

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00017717 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Allcoin and Bit-Z. HyperCash has a total market cap of $67.38 million and $26.46 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.77 or 0.02679406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00223386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00045417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00132789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,528,383 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Allcoin, Huobi, Bithumb, OKEx, TOPBTC, Binance, Gate.io, ZB.COM, EXX, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

