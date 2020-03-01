Hyperion (HYN) Price Reaches $0.0784 on Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $24.82 million and approximately $865,100.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000920 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Bgogo and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hyperion

Hyperion's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bgogo, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

