HyperQuant (HQT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $77,074.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Hotbit, IDAX and Bilaxy. HyperQuant has a market cap of $39,531.00 and $77,074.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.89 or 0.02676879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00223822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00131550 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDAX, Kryptono and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

