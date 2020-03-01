HyperQuant Market Capitalization Reaches $44,671.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, IDAX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $44,671.00 and approximately $91,381.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 18% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $224.50 or 0.02602104 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00227438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00134392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDAX, Kryptono and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.