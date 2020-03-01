Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Hysan Development’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.29.

HYSNY opened at $7.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84. Hysan Development has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan Development Company Limited is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong with an investment property portfolio of over 4 million square feet of high quality office, retail and residential space. With roots in the district since the 1920s, Hysan is one of the largest commercial landlords in Causeway Bay.

