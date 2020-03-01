ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the January 30th total of 350,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 96,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ICFI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ICF International in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of ICF International from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Shares of ICFI stock opened at $75.98 on Friday. ICF International has a 12 month low of $68.17 and a 12 month high of $95.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.06). ICF International had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $396.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ICF International by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 23,066 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ICF International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ICF International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

