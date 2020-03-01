Iconiq Lab Token Price Reaches $0.18 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. Iconiq Lab Token has a market cap of $679,147.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.32 or 0.02600964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00225501 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00046248 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00133775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com. Iconiq Lab Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconiqlab.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

