ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of ICU Medical worth $25,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in ICU Medical by 15.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ICU Medical by 2.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ICU Medical by 11.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,119,000 after purchasing an additional 54,128 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in ICU Medical by 50.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 450,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,820,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in ICU Medical by 15.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

ICUI stock opened at $195.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.87 and a 200-day moving average of $177.00. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $148.89 and a 12-month high of $259.72. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.93.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,658,627.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,966.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total transaction of $452,957.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,715. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICUI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

