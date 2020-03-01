IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.75.

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in IDEX by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $148.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.58. IDEX has a 1-year low of $142.20 and a 1-year high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

