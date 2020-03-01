IDEX (IDEX) Market Cap Hits $6.69 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 1st. One IDEX token can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 2% against the dollar. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and $2,848.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.44 or 0.02667634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00222083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045304 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00132222 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,428,971 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

