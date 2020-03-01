IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.86.

IDXX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 146,316 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 142,274 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after acquiring an additional 135,058 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after acquiring an additional 126,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,943,000 after acquiring an additional 121,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.51. 1,610,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,978. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $279.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 0.76. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $198.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

