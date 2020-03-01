IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Down 24.6% Over Last 7 Days (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $19,494.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, Bittrex and Cashierest. In the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Profile

IHT is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Token Trading

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Allbit, DDEX, Gate.io, OEX, Bittrex, Cashierest, HitBTC, Kucoin, LBank, Upbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

