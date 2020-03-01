ILCoin (ILC) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. In the last week, ILCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. ILCoin has a market cap of $17.82 million and $193,433.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0426 or 0.00000494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ILCoin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006943 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003768 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002186 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,371,981,407 coins and its circulating supply is 418,284,987 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Crex24, FreiExchange, IDAX, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ILCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ILCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.