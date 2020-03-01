ILCoin Market Cap Reaches $17.72 Million (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Over the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.72 million and $202,811.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ILCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0424 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001059 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006868 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000902 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002181 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,371,981,407 coins and its circulating supply is 418,284,987 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Crex24, CoinExchange, FreiExchange, IDAX, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

