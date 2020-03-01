Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the January 30th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Image Sensing Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Image Sensing Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.98% of Image Sensing Systems worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISNS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.55. 14,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,123. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. Image Sensing Systems has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

About Image Sensing Systems

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

