ImageCoin (IMG) Price Hits $0.0941 on Major Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0941 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 33.8% lower against the US dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and $795,111.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001209 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 18,592,341 coins and its circulating supply is 17,592,343 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.