Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMMU shares. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Immunomedics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Immunomedics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Friday.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immunomedics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMMU stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.00. 3,688,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,557. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunomedics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.