Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,615,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,398,442 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.39% of Immunomedics worth $97,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunomedics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Immunomedics by 18.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMMU opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Immunomedics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts forecast that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMMU. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Immunomedics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

